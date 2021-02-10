A Toast to Everything Yara Shahidi Accomplished Long Before Her 21st Birthday

But is there such a thing as too much, too soon?

Black-ish creator Kenya Barris admitted to The Hollywood Reporter in 2018, "Sometimes I worry about her, because she's been so uber-successful at everything that she's attempted and I want her to leave room for being a kid."

He needn't have worried that Yara wouldn't have her fun. She's had her share. But from the beginning, she wasn't exactly one to focus on...well, kid stuff.

Talking to Vogue in 2018, she said that one of her "greatest fears is living a self-centric life," explaining, "I think this industry is bred to create that—especially if your physical body is your tool or your face is what makes you money. I'm trying to understand that and then pulling back to figure out, How do we avoid that? How do we want something and have a greater purpose?"

So far, there's been no sign of that fear coming to fruition. Not stopping to worry about whether her opinions might put off some people or hinder her career in any way, Yara has continued to use her platform to speak her mind and shape this incoming generation of leaders—especially young, ambitious women with plenty to say and bold ideas about how to make this world better.

Sound familiar?

Yara told The Guardian in 2019 that she was flattered to have been deemed the "voice of a generation" by many of her admirers, but she politely eschewed the label.

"I read that and think it's physically not possible," she said. "I am beyond proud of being a part of a generation that no one person could be the face of. I'm grateful to be one of many voices."