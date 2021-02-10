Cecil Hotel Manager Recalls the "Mind-Boggling" Guest Experiences She Can't Forget

Watch : Nancy Grace Gives Rapid Fire Answers on True Crime Cases

The Cecil Hotel gives "late check out" a whole new meaning.

Netflix's latest true crime docu-series, Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, which premieres today, Feb. 10, unpacks the dark history of the Downtown Los Angeles hotel. In fact, as the trailer previously teased, the Cecil Hotel is best known by its nickname, "Hotel Death." Why?

Well, because the hotel has seen everything from untimely deaths to serial killer guests. Yet, in an exclusive chat with E! News, former general manager Amy Price revealed that she had no idea about the Cecil's haunting past.

"Absolutely none," Price stated when asked if she knew anything about the hotel before taking the job. "I didn't even google it—I don't think Google was popular back then—I didn't even know anything about the history or anything like that."

So, how did Price end up working at the Cecil? Per Price, she took the job as a favor to a friend.