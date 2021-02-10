Britney Spears' Cryptic Message Questions "What We Think We Know" About Her Life

Watch : Britney Spears' BF Sam Asghari Calls Dad Jamie a "Total D--k"

Britney Spears is reminiscing on social media as fans continue to debate FX's recent documentary about the ongoing challenges in her life.

The 39-year-old pop star posted a throwback video to Instagram on Tuesday, Feb. 9 of herself performing her single "Toxic" at a live concert in 2018. In her caption, she offered insight into her mindset as she continues to take a break from performing amid the pandemic and her conservatorship battle.

"Can't believe this performance of Toxic is from 3 years ago !!!" she captioned it. "I'll always love being on stage .... but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ..... I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!! Each person has their story and their take on other people's stories !!!!"

She continued, "We all have so many different bright beautiful lives [flower emojis]!!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens [camera and sparkles emojis]!!!!"