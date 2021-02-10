The Best Deals on Home Gym Machines: Treadmills, Bicycles & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Who says fitness resolutions have to start in January? Right now, you can score incredible deals on exercise machines and equipment. Whether your home gym is a whole room or limited to a corner in your garage, we've rounded up 10 exercise machines that will help you break a sweat and not your bank. Plus, a few of the machines are foldable, so you won't have to sacrifice important space.

From quality treadmills under $200 to Lululemon's digital workout mirror, you can get in tip-top shape for summer!

See below for our favorite home gym machines for those on a budget!