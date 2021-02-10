The Bachelor's Katie Thurston Stands Up to Body Shamers on Instagram

Bachelor star Katie Thurston might not be Matt James' special someone, but she's certainly stealing the hearts of Bachelor Nation fans.
The marketing manager took to Instagram to remind her followers that she will not tolerate negative or hurtful comments on her feed. In particular, the reality TV personality spoke out against body-shaming after she noticed one user making fun of someone's appearance.
"Honey you big everywhere from your face all the way down to your feet," the Instagram user's comment read in part. "I sincerely hope that when the gyms reopen, you're the first one to pop back in..."
Katie shared a screengrab of the message and captioned her post on Instagram Stories, "You don't get to come on my page and body shame any of my people. Immediate block."
This isn't the first time the star has stood up for what's right. Before Matt sent her home on the Feb. 8 episode, she called out the women she and other Bachelor contestants described as bullies, which included Anna Redman, Victoria Larson, MJ Snyder and Kit Keenan to name a few.
And when things were taken too far, like when Anna spread a rumor that Brittany Galvin was an escort, Katie told Matt about the things happening in the house.
She's become such a hit with Bachelor Nation fans, ABC reportedly has their sights set on Katie becoming the next Bachelorette.
On Saturday, Feb. 6., Bachelor Nation expert Reality Steve shared a "spoiler" about the franchise on Twitter—which hasn't been confirmed by the network.
"At the 'Women Tell All' taping this past Thursday, Katie Thurston was announced as the next 'Bachelorette,'" he shared, adding, "Katie gets eliminated on Monday's episode during her 1-on-1 with Matt."
Following the tweet, Katie reacted to the news and said it was all a surprise to her. "Reading my text this morning like," she captioned her Instagram Story on Sunday, Feb. 7. "News to me."
E! News previously reached out to ABC for comment about the speculation.
While it's unclear who will hand out roses in the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, ABC executive Rob Mills recently shared some details about how they would pick their next lead.
"I would say with 99.9 percent certainly, the Bachelorette is going to be someone who comes from one of our previous seasons," he told Variety in mid-January. "Probably Matt's, but at least someone who is familiar to Bachelor Nation."
Along with Katie, fans are also hoping to see Abigail Heringer, Bri Springs, Serena Pitt and a few others take on that role.
But until there's an official announcement, find out who is still in the running for Matt's heart here.