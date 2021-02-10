Elle Fanning Is Very Pregnant in This Sneak Peek of The Great's Second Season

Watch : Elle Fanning Takes the E!Q in 42!

Turns out lemon juice isn't an effective form of contraception!

Season one of Hulu's The Great ended with a cliffhanger, leaving us wondering about the fate of the Russian kingdom, hurting for a heartbroken Leo (Sebastian de Souza) and worrying about a pregnant Catherine (Elle Fanning).

But viewers of The Great can breathe a sigh of relief now that Hulu has released the following teaser for season two: "In season two, Catherine becomes both a mother to Russia and a child."

In other words, Catherine's mission to rid the Russian people of a bumbling Peter (Nicholas Hoult) is going to be a success, along with the birth of her baby boy Paul. To this we say, "Huzzah!"

Of course, history buffs knew this was coming all along, since the series is inspired by the events that transpired in the 18th century. Before the academics give themselves a pat on the back, it's worth a reminder that historical accuracy isn't a priority for series writer Tony McNamara, and The Great is all the better for it.