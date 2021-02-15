Meghan & HarryFashion WeekKardashiansPhotosVideos

From Jennifer Lopez to North West, These Are the Fashion Week Moments That Broke the Internet

From Jennifer Lopez’s surprise strut for Versace to a model going into labor after Rihanna's runway show, look back at the Fashion Week moments we’ll never stop talking about.

A fashion statement, indeed!

There is power in style and, sometimes, a piece of clothing is so striking it can break the internet. Don't believe us? In 2019, Jennifer Lopez sent fans into a frenzy when she closed out the Versace runway wearing an updated (and sexier) version of her iconic green dress that she debuted at the 2000 Grammy Awards.

The show-stopping moment went viral, however, fashion enthusiasts wouldn't have expected anything less considering Google Images was created after J.Lo first donned the emerald number.

Another internet-breaking moment: Back in 2018, Slick Woods modeled lingerie for Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show during New York Fashion Week. NBD, right? Well, at the time, she was nine months pregnant, and shortly after the presentation, she went into labor!

And at just 6 years old, North West made her musical debut at her dad, Kanye West's Paris Fashion Week show in March 2020.

Both Kim Kardashian and Kanye beamed with joy as they watched their daughter in her element. Naturally, the adorable performance was all anyone could talk about on social media.

Of course, we're only scratching the surface here. In our gallery below, see the unforgettable Fashion Week moments that transcended the runway through the years.

Albert Urso/WireImage
Slick Woods

Slick Woods proved just how incredible women are! After walking Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show during New York Fashion Week in 2018, the 24-year-old model, who was nine months pregnant, went into labor that night. "A lewk," the new mom said on Instagram after giving birth. "14 hours of labor, and A king is born. This is the face of a WOMAN IN LABOR, we hold s--t down most of us don't even know how much we're going through, I'm here to say I CAN DO WHATEVER THE F--K I WANT WHENEVER THE F--K I WANT AND SO CAN YOU."

WWD/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez

The "Dinero" singer made everyone green with envy after she closed out the Versace runway in March 2019. Making her Milan Fashion Week appearance all the more exciting? J.Lo donned a sexier version of her famous tropical-printed dress from the 2000 Grammys.

Guy Marineau/Conde Nast via Getty Images
Naomi Campbell

Sashaying down the runway in colossal platform heels, the legendary supermodel fell down at the Vivienne Westwood show in 1993. Like a true pro, Naomi handled the tumble gracefully. While the World Wide Web became available to the public that year, this moment was, without a doubt, internet-breaking.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs
Lady Gaga

She lives for the applause! Gaga stole the show at the Marc Jacobs runway in 2016 as she sashayed down the catwalk in a daring get-up. "It's really wonderful that he brought me in as one of his models... This is just a Sunday for me," the pop star told Vogue at the time. "My whole goal is to be here for Marc, making his vision come to life. It's not about me, it's about the clothes."

Handout/Versace Press Office via Getty Images
Precious Lee

It's hard to believe, but Versace cast "plus-size" models for the first time in September 2020 for its Milan Fashion Week presentation. In particular, Precious Lee made a major splash as she modeled a bright and bold mini-dress. "Queen @donatella_versace your support and love right now for me is just magical," the model said on Instagram. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for raising the bar. I know how much this means and I will always cherish it. Not one little Black girl can say they can't because we can, we always could and when you stay true, you will."

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images
Rick Owens

Rick Owens has never been afraid to push the envelope, and his menswear fall/winter 2015-2016 presentation proved just how far he was willing to take things. Models left little to the imagination as they traipsed down the runway with their private parts peeking out. " It's a little bit of juvenile transgression," the designer told Vogue at the time. "Boys with their d--ks out is such a simple, primal, childish gesture."

Peter White/Getty Images
Karl Lagerfeld

Karl Lagerfeld made Chanel's 2017 runway out-of-this-world! After debuting the fall/winter 2017/2018 collection, the fashion powerhouse literally launched a life-size Chanel-emblazoned rocket ship with Elton John's "Rocket Man" eloquently blasting in the background.

Paul Vicente/Shutterstock
Alexander McQueen

The late designer left Fashion Week attendees in awe with his 1998 runway show. For the finale, Shalom Harlow modeled a simple, yet striking voluminous white gown. In a matter of seconds, the angelic creation turned into a work of art as two mechanical robots splattered the dress with paint. The moment was so enthralling, it was the first show to bring Alexander McQueen to tears.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Gigi Hadid

Not all superheroes wear capes... sometimes, they wear Chanel! Gigi Hadid saved the day during the luxury brand's Paris Fashion Week show in October 2019 after a YouTuber crashed the runway for laughs. Before security arrived, the supermodel blocked the prankster and escorted her off the platform.

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images
Kanye West & North West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter stole the spotlight during her dad's Paris Fashion Week show in March 2020. North West lit up the stage with her musical debut, as models walked the runway in the latest Yeezy collection.

Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images
Christopher Burberry

The end of an era! After 16 years as the head of Burberry, Christopher Burberry said goodbye to the fashion powerhouse with one memorable runway in 2018. The designer paid tribute to the LGBTQ+ community with designs that were wildly colorful, thoughtful and inspiring. "My final collection here at Burberry," he shared in closing, "is dedicated to some of the best and brightest organizations supporting LGBTQ+ youth around the world."

Yui Mok/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Queen Elizabeth & Anna Wintour

An unlikely but iconic duo! Queen Elizabeth II made a surprise appearance at Richard Quinn's London Fashion Week show in 2018. She was seated by fashion royalty, Anna Wintour. For the event, Her Royal Highness presented the designer with the British Design Award, saying it was "a tribute to the industry and my legacy and all those who have contributed to British fashion."

AP Photo/Luca Bruno
Donatella Versace & The Supers

Jaws dropped when Donatella Versace brought out the most famous models from the '90s, The Supers, for Versace's spring/summer 2018 runway. Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen lit up the catwalk in glitzy gold gowns.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Ben Stiller & Owen Wilson

When life imitates art. The Zoolander stars put their best foot forward as they walked the Valentino runway during Paris Fashion Week for its fall/winter 2015/2016 show.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage
Kenzo

When fashion is art. Designers Carol Lim and Humberto Leon transported Paris Fashion Week attendees to another time period with their vibrant and whimsical spring/summer 2017 collection.

