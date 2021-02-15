From Jennifer Lopez to North West, These Are the Fashion Week Moments That Broke the Internet

A fashion statement, indeed!
There is power in style and, sometimes, a piece of clothing is so striking it can break the internet. Don't believe us? In 2019, Jennifer Lopez sent fans into a frenzy when she closed out the Versace runway wearing an updated (and sexier) version of her iconic green dress that she debuted at the 2000 Grammy Awards.
The show-stopping moment went viral, however, fashion enthusiasts wouldn't have expected anything less considering Google Images was created after J.Lo first donned the emerald number.
Another internet-breaking moment: Back in 2018, Slick Woods modeled lingerie for Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show during New York Fashion Week. NBD, right? Well, at the time, she was nine months pregnant, and shortly after the presentation, she went into labor!
And at just 6 years old, North West made her musical debut at her dad, Kanye West's Paris Fashion Week show in March 2020.
Both Kim Kardashian and Kanye beamed with joy as they watched their daughter in her element. Naturally, the adorable performance was all anyone could talk about on social media.
Of course, we're only scratching the surface here. In our gallery below, see the unforgettable Fashion Week moments that transcended the runway through the years.
