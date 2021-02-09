Khloe Kardashian Says Tristan Thompson "Freaked Out" When She Tried to Do This to Daughter True

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Ready for Baby No. 2

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about co-parenting with Tristan Thompson in in a newly released interview with Kelly Clarkson.

In the clip, The Kelly Clarkson Show host bonds with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star as they chat about sharing kids with their exes.

"My parents were the most perfect example and I was really blessed and fortunate to have that as my example and to see that," Khloe said. "And even with my stepdad, the integration of all of that and how my dad and my stepdad dealt with one another was really just such a beautiful thing to witness. They played golf once a week and I'm sure that wasn't easy for my dad but he did it for us. And so having that really selfless example was awesome for us."

Khloe continued, "I think with all of us, whether it be Kourtney and Scott, or Tristan and myself, we definitely try to mirror that and always keep it about the kids. But with Tristan, it's a trust thing. Tristan is so great and trusts me as a mom and knows I'm always going to do the right thing for True. So he really doesn't tell me 'no' a lot of the times and I'm grateful for that because I think as moms we sort of think we have the right to know what we're doing with our kids."