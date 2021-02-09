Khloe Kardashian Says Tristan Thompson "Freaked Out" When She Tried to Do This to Daughter True

No mini makeovers for True Thompson.
Khloe Kardashian is opening up about co-parenting with Tristan Thompson in in a newly released interview with Kelly Clarkson.
In the clip, The Kelly Clarkson Show host bonds with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star as they chat about sharing kids with their exes.
"My parents were the most perfect example and I was really blessed and fortunate to have that as my example and to see that," Khloe said. "And even with my stepdad, the integration of all of that and how my dad and my stepdad dealt with one another was really just such a beautiful thing to witness. They played golf once a week and I'm sure that wasn't easy for my dad but he did it for us. And so having that really selfless example was awesome for us."
Khloe continued, "I think with all of us, whether it be Kourtney and Scott, or Tristan and myself, we definitely try to mirror that and always keep it about the kids. But with Tristan, it's a trust thing. Tristan is so great and trusts me as a mom and knows I'm always going to do the right thing for True. So he really doesn't tell me 'no' a lot of the times and I'm grateful for that because I think as moms we sort of think we have the right to know what we're doing with our kids."
Khloe pivoted and shared a LOL-worthy story about a recent incident that didn't go over well with Tristan.
"But it was funny, the other day, True is going to be three in April and I wanted to give her her very first trim and when I mean trim I mean not even half an inch. I just wanted to cut some of her baby hairs," she revealed. "And I don't think Tristan has ever told me no and he really freaked out by me wanting to cut her hair. It was so crazy to me. He was freaking out, he called my brother for my mother to talk me out of it. He called my mom."
The E! star added, "I didn't know he was that adamant about it until everybody else started calling me. But I didn't do it because I also have to show him, 'OK, if you don't want me to do something that badly, I'm not going to do it.' So it's just I think great communication and trust is the most important thing with raising kids."
Check out Khloe's full interview above to hear what she says about possibly moving to Boston now that Tristan is playing for the Celtics.
