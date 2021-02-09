Cynthia Erivo Is the Queen of Soul in New Trailer For Genius: Aretha

Watch : Cynthia Erivo's Dreams Are Coming True at 2020 Oscars

All hail the Queen of Soul.

On Tuesday, Feb. 9, National Geographic released the trailer for the Cynthia Erivo-led third installment of Genius. The new season of the anthology series, which will premiere Sunday, March 21 as part of a four-night event, stars Tony winner and Oscar nominee Erivo as the late music legend Aretha Franklin.

Per the network, "this season of GENIUS will explore Aretha Franklin's musical genius, her incomparable career, and the immeasurable impact she has had on music and culture." In fact, as shown in the new teaser below, viewers will watch as Franklin goes from budding singer to superstar to inspirational activist.

"I'm writing a new song, it's gonna hit you hard," Erivo as Franklin noted in the trailer. "It'll get under your skin, right down to the bone. It's gonna be a whole new vibe that brings people together."

We've got goosebumps! Yet, being the crowned Queen of Soul isn't an easy job.