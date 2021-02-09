A Live-Action Powerpuff Girls Show Is Coming to The CW

Watch : 2021 Golden Globe TV Nominations - Comedy

A live-action Powerpuff Girls pilot is on its way to The CW.

The network has ordered a pilot that follows the formerly pint-sized superheroes as three "disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting." They have to decide if they will reunite now that the world needs them more than ever.

The original cartoon ran from 1998 to 2005 on Cartoon Network, and a reboot ran from 2016 to 2019. However, this new show will be the first official live-action outing for Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup, and of course it comes from executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden—the EPs responsible for so many of your favorite shows. Diablo Cody (Juno, Jennifer's Body) and Heather Regnier (Veronica Mars, iZombie) will write and executive produce the pilot.

The CW also announced that it had ordered a reboot of the sci-fi series The 4400 straight to series and is moving forward with two other new pilots.