Fall in Love With 20 Essential Couples Who Are Making a Difference on Valentine's Day and Beyond

This Valentine's Day, love is in the air—but so is the coronavirus.

For many couples, the most romantic day of the year is going to look quite a bit different in select states as COVID-19 continues to put a pause on indoor dining, movie night at the theater and other traditions. One thing the pandemic can't stop, however, is the celebration of love.

While E! News is always here with the scoop on your favorite Hollywood romances, we also want to recognize a few ordinary Americans doing extraordinary things day after day. Today, the spotlight is on couples who both serve as essential workers during the pandemic.

In San Diego, Calif., Jennifer Fitzgerald spends her day as a COVID-19 nurse while her husband Kyle Fitzgerald serves as a police officer and SWAT team member. When their shifts come to an end, they are more than grateful to have each other.

"Despite the uncertainty and obstacles we have both faced in our respective professions this year, I am honored to be on the frontlines, serving my community alongside my husband Kyle," Jennifer told E! News. "Both of our roles can be emotionally and physically draining, so it's nice to have that unwavering support and love at home."