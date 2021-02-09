Here’s What You Need to Know About the Viral “Gorilla Glue Girl” Mishap

A Louisiana woman is going viral for her sticky situation.

Tessica Brown, known on the Internet as the "Gorilla Glue Girl," revealed on social media last week that she used Gorilla Spray Adhesive on her hair one month ago, after her göt2b Glue Spray ran out. However, her hair has been stuck in place ever since, despite washing it 15 times. "It's not by choice," she said in the video, viewed by 21.5 million people on TikTok. "It don't move."

She posted another clip of herself rubbing shampoo—which failed to even work up a lather due to the stiffness of her tresses—on her head, then wiping off the product with a wash cloth and her hands, only to reveal her locks remained completely unmoved. Her nightmarish mishap blew up online, and she now has 775,000 followers on TikTok and 690,000 on Instagram.

Four days ago, Brown thanked people for sending in ideas of how to remove her ponytail, promising, "I will try some today when I get off from work." She added, "By the way if you see me walking around with A head scarf... just mind your Business LOL."