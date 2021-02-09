Danielle Fishel Reflects on Her Boy Meets World Journey: Relive All Her Memories

Nearly 30 years ago, the world met a boy—and Danielle Fishel's life was changed forever.

For seven seasons—and all the years since—the now-39-year-old actress and new mom has been known to Boy Meets World viewers as the one and only Topanga Lawrence, Cory Matthews' forever other half. To fans' delight, she and Ben Savage have reunited once again in the name of love. As part of Panera's Thank God It's Flatbread pizza promotion and just in time for Valentine's Day, the two stars have aligned in a faux movie trailer for the special. Playing old flames, the actors run into each other at a Panera and reenact classic moments from romantic films, but with a flatbread twist.

"Ben and I obviously have so much shared history, and a lot of fun when we are on set together, and so, the idea of being able to recreate other rom-com couples and some of their iconic moments, I already knew it was going be one of those days where the laughs were kind of nonstop," Fishel told E! News. "The day did not disappoint. Getting to recreate that Julia Roberts moment with putting her hand on the necklace and then slamming the pizza box down on my fingers. I was like, I can't believe I get to do this moment."