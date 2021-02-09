Bachelor Nation's Zac Clark Recalls Having Gallbladder Removed to Get Pain Pills Amid Addiction Battle

Watch : Zac Clark's Ex-Wife Comments on Romance With Tayshia Adams

Zac Clark is sharing his sobriety journey.

During the Feb. 9 episode of the podcast Heart of the Matter with Elizabeth Vargas, the 37-year-old Bachelorette alum looked back at his history with addiction and his road to recovery.

Zac, who has been sober since age 27, said he was offered his first drink when he was in eighth grade.

"Whether it was seventh and eighth grade or eighth and ninth grade or whatever it was, we'd go to this Christmas party every year," he recalled. "And it's kind of like the older kids take the younger kids out back and give them their first beer."

After it happened, Zac went back to his parents and cried. "I was offered a beer and I thought that meant I was a really bad person," he said. "And I didn't drink. But then I had a whole year to obsess over this moment coming again. And it did."

The following year, Zac went back to the holiday party and drank. "I know a lot of people describe that first drink as this white light experience. But for me, I think the only thing that changed is I learned that I could lie and get away with it," he told Elizabeth Vargas. "So I, like, went back to the party where my parents were at, and they asked me what I was doing and I lied about it. And then, you know, the next morning, Christmas carried on as usual. And so, for me, for the next 15 years, I knew I had this new thing, which was I could lie at any time and get away with it."