Why Ashley Graham Feels Postpartum Snapback Pressure Is "Really B.S."

Motherhood doesn't mean you can't still love your body.
On Tuesday, Feb. 9's all-new E! News' Daily Pop, model and mom Ashley Graham caught up with E!'s Carissa Culiner and discussed everything from motherhood to body positivity. On surviving her first year as a mom, Graham revealed she's learned "a lot about love."
She relayed, "It taught me a lot about patience, how selfless being a parent is, and truly, how I don't really need that much space to operate during the day."
As E! readers know, Graham and husband Justin Ervin welcomed son Isaac in January 2020. Since becoming a mom, Graham has become an even greater body positivity advocate.
"For me, it's all about words and affirmation," Graham shared on maintaining a body positive mindset. "I know that my words have so much power over my life and my future that I'm very careful with how I use them."
Not only did Graham praise women's bodies for being "amazing," she also sounded off on postpartum snapback expectations.
"I think the postpartum snapback is really B.S.," she noted. "I think it's an unattainable reality for most women and it's been an unattainable reality for myself."
However, Graham confessed that she does have a product that helps her feel good, especially during those naked selfies. Specifically, Graham credited her glow to self-tanner St. Tropez.
"It's all about the ultimate glow and the self-tanner. And for me, it's also about, like, making sure everything's covered," Graham, who is a brand ambassador for St. Tropez, relayed. "You know, you need to cover everything and then you've got the great naked selfie."
