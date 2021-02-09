Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Calls Jamie Spears a "Total Dick" After Documentary

Sam Asghari has had enough of Britney Spears' father.
As the #FreeBritney movement continues to pick up steam after the release of "Framing Britney Spears," Jamie Spears is facing some criticism from a familiar face.
On Tuesday, Feb. 9, Britney's boyfriend of roughly three years took to Instagram Stories where he called out Britney's dad and accused him of being controlling.
"Now it's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way," Sam, 27, wrote. "In my opinion, Jamie is a total dick. I won't be going into details because I've always respected our privacy but at the same time, I didn't come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom."
The Iranian-born fitness trainer also included an emoji that read, "Mic drop."
In the Feb. 5 episode of the FX docu-series The New York Times Presents, viewers took a trip down memory lane to see how one of the biggest pop stars in the world ended up under a conservatorship.
The episode also raised questions about whether or not Britney's dad should remain a co-conservator. While Jamie declined to participate in the episode, he previously expressed his care for the "Stronger" singer in December 2020.
"I love my daughter and I miss her very much," Jamie shared with CNN. "When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally."
He continued, "I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family."
Ultimately, stars like Miley Cyrus, Kacey Musgraves, Sarah Jessica Parker, Meghan McCain and more have recently expressed their support for Britney, 39, online.
And according to Sam, the positive messages don't go unnoticed.
"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," Sam shared with People. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."