Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Calls Jamie Spears a "Total Dick" After Documentary

Watch : Justin Timberlake Under Fire After "Framing Britney Spears" Doc

Sam Asghari has had enough of Britney Spears' father.

As the #FreeBritney movement continues to pick up steam after the release of "Framing Britney Spears," Jamie Spears is facing some criticism from a familiar face.

On Tuesday, Feb. 9, Britney's boyfriend of roughly three years took to Instagram Stories where he called out Britney's dad and accused him of being controlling.

"Now it's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way," Sam, 27, wrote. "In my opinion, Jamie is a total dick. I won't be going into details because I've always respected our privacy but at the same time, I didn't come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom."

The Iranian-born fitness trainer also included an emoji that read, "Mic drop."

In the Feb. 5 episode of the FX docu-series The New York Times Presents, viewers took a trip down memory lane to see how one of the biggest pop stars in the world ended up under a conservatorship.