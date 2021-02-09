Priyanka ChopraAaron & ShaileneTom BradyKardashiansSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Kenan Thompson Is Back to Being a Leading Man in LOL-Worthy Kenan First Look

Watch an exclusive sneak peek of Kenan Thompson's brand new NBC series Kenan, also starring Don Johnson and Chris Redd.

By Allison Crist Feb 09, 2021 6:00 PMTags
TVNBCExclusivesFunnyCelebritiesEntertainmentNBCU

A Saturday Night Live fan-favorite is coming to primetime. 

We're talking about none other than Kenan Thompson! The comedian stars in a new NBC series—aptly titled Kenan—which follows his character of the same name, a widowed dad juggling a high-profile job as the host of an Atlanta morning show and raising two daughters. 

The brand new show premieres Tuesday, Feb. 16, but E! News is bringing you an exclusive sneak peek of what's to come right now

"We are introducing Kenan as a guy who is hosting a morning show and his father-in-law came down to kind of help out and hasn't really left yet," the star of the show explains in the below clip, referring to Don Johnson's patriarchal character. 

"It's just different," Don adds. "Three men who are raising two little girls and the girls are smarter than the men!"

Dani and Dannah Lane play said little girls, and based on the sneak peek, there's no doubt that they'll deliver a number of hilarious one-liners throughout the series. 

Smart or not, the same can certainly be said for Don's character, Rick. "Four divorces, two bankruptcies, never been to therapy once," he says in one scene. "Heck, when I was 8, I watched a firecracker explode in my uncle's shorts!"

"That's Rick," Don tells the NBC cameras. "He's the guy who gets it, but is sometimes clueless about things that other people are, like, on top of. Kind of like me!"

Last but certainly not least is Kenan's SNL co-star Chris Redd, who plays his on-screen brother. "This is definitely a show for the whole family to watch," he says in the clip, "but there's also so many adult jokes in there that if you're sitting there with your kid, it's gonna whoosh right over their head."

"If you give me an inch, I'ma take a ruler!" Chris adds. 

Watch the entire sneak peek in the above clip!

Kenan premieres Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 8:30 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

