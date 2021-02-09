Diane Sawyer Faces Backlash and Calls to Apologize Over 2003 Britney Spears Interview

Hindsight is not reflecting kindly on Diane Sawyer.

On Friday, Feb. 5, The New York Times Presents' highly anticipated episode "Framing Britney Spears" premiered. The 75-minute episode explored Britney Spears' rise to fame, scrutiny in the limelight and what led to the creation of the conservatorship she is still currently under, which has more recently sparked the #FreeBritney movement.

In the course of explaining the pop icon's story, the episode resurfaced old interview footage that, simply put, has not aged well, particularly regarding how Spears was treated in the aftermath of her breakup from Justin Timberlake. Fans and critics alike have since taken issue with Sawyer, whose November 2003 interview with the singer was featured at points in the piece. In one instance during their sit-down, Sawyer told then-21-year-old Spears, "He has gone on television and pretty much said you broke his heart, you did something that caused him so much pain, so much suffering. What did you do?"