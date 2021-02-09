Blake Lively's Jaw-Dropping Unicorn Cake Just Got the Ultimate Stamp of Approval

Watch : Blake Lively Reveals She Felt "Insecure" After Baby No. 3

Blake Lively is a class act on-screen and in the kitchen.

The Gossip Girl alum took to her Instagram on Feb. 9 to show off her colorful unicorn cake. The dessert was bubblegum pink with vibrant sugar flowers and candies all over, topped with a golden unicorn horn and matching ears. The actress even added eyelashes that gave the appearance of the mystical cake sleeping, or maybe batting its eyes.

In the caption, she gave a shout-out to celeb chef Paul Hollywood, writing, "If I don't get a handshake from @paul.hollywood after decorating this one, I quit." Well the celebrity chef heard the call and decided to give his expert opinion on the cake.

The Great British Bake-Off judge shared the video clip to his own Instagram profile and added, "Well done @blakelively ... worth a handshake , see you in the tent x."

Of course, the mother of three will have all the chances to practice her decorating skills in the future.