The Bachelor's Heather Martin Reveals the Real Story Behind Her Minivan Entrance

Heather Martin's surprise appearance on The Bachelor turned heads for more reasons than one!

On the Feb. 8 episode, Bachelor Nation saw Heather pull up in a minivan to Nemacolin Woodlands Resort and Spa, where she was met by a seemingly shocked Chris Harrison. Even though we're weeks into the season, the Southern California native—who first appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor—arrived in Pennsylvania to meet Matt James.

When asked what she was doing there, Heather, who is BFFs with former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, said she had to meet Matt before he potentially got engaged. While Bachelor Nation had many questions about Heather's arrival, fans were the most curious about her vehicle choice.

"why did heather drive up in a minivan," one fan asked. While another questioned, "Of all the rental cars, why did they get heather a minivan." And Bachelor alum Nick Viall even tweeted, "When Matt inevitably sends Heather home, will he walk her out to a driver or her minivan?"