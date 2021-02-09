Ed Westwick Revives Gossip Girl’s Chuck Bass for His TikTok Debut

Watch : Kristen Bell Teases Her "Gossip Girl" Return

Spotted: Chuck Bass, in the flesh. That's right, Upper East Siders, New York's biggest party animal is back in town.

Nine years after Gossip Girl ended on The CW, Mr. Bass made his return to the small screen... on TikTok.

Actor Ed Westwick revived his smooth-talking bad boy character on Monday, Feb. 8, when he made his TikTok debut.

The 33-year-old Brit first appeared in a leather sherpa jacket and challenged fans with the prompt, "Tell me you watched Gossip Girl without actually telling me you've watched Gossip Girl. I'll start."

He then cut to a clip of himself wearing Chuck's signature businessman ensemble, with a purple tie, navy suit vest and white formal shirt. "I'm Chuck Bass," he practically whispered in that perfect Chuck Bass voice, with no smile in sight.

Fans commented, "hottest vid i've ever seen" and, "I'm mentally in love with Chuck bass." One quoted the show's most famous line back at him, saying, "3 WORDS 8 LETTERS , SAY IT AND IM YOURS."