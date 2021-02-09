Gisele Bündchen Celebrates Tom Brady's 2021 Super Bowl Win With Sweet Family Photos

The Brazilian native noted just how hard Tom worked this past year, as he joined the Florida team following his departure from the New England Patriots.

She explained, "It has been a challenging year and watching you in a new environment, putting in the extra time to get to know and support your teammates, working with your new coaches with respect and grace, waking up extra early every day to deal with the bumps and bruises of playing football, never complaining, you just kept focusing on your goal to go out there and be the best leader you can be."

"I am so proud of the man you are and I am so happy to see the smile on your face every time you get to go out there and throw that ball," she wrote in closing. "Now, we are so happy that we get to have you home for a little while (well, at least until next season) You have earned all your success!"

