See the Fab Five Pay Tribute to 3 Years of Queer Eye

In honor of Netflix's Queer Eye debut anniversary, stars Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness paid tribute on social media.

It's been three years of Netflix's Queer Eye. Can you believe?

This may be shocking news to some as the makeover show's five seasons and abroad specials make it feel like the Fab Five—Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness—have been in our lives for much longer.

Regardless, Sunday, Feb. 7 marked the three-year anniversary of Queer Eye's debut on the popular streaming service. And, unsurprisingly, the show's stars took to social media to commemorate the occasion.

Alongside a shirtless photo of the Queer Eye stars, the show's food and wine expert Antoni wrote, "three years ago we posed for this image fully-clothed and were asked to try it shirtless 'just for fun' and that 'no one would ever see it.' lo and behold it became our first billboard image. I could not have dreamed or predicted any of this but wouldn't have it any other way I suppose. happy 3 year anniversary to the whole @queereye fam".

Inside the Love Lives of Queer Eye's Fab Five

Similarly, resident fashionista Tan uploaded several photos of himself and his co-stars—and shared a hilarious reason as to why he picked these specific images. He posted, "3 years today? Since QE came out?! Ugh, and we haven't aged a day. What a crazy experience it's been. I can't wait to see where the next 3 years take us.... And these are just a bunch of random pics of us, purely because I like my skin in these pics. That's all."

The Next in Fashion star then uploaded a never-before-seen photo of the Fab Five before they were officially cast. Tan captioned the shot, "I don't think I've ever shared this pic on here before. This was the night, after the final audition for QE, that WE decided we were the Fab 5, even if casting didn't."

As for Karamo, the culture expert simply shared a sweet video of himself goofing around with co-stars Bobby and Jonathan. The former Real World star captioned the footage, "Missing Days Like This! #SheGotThatBooty".

Speaking of Bobby and Jonathan, they also shared heartwarming tributes on Instagram. Alongside an official cast portrait, Bobby, the show's specialist on all things interior design, penned, "Can you believe?! 3 years ago today @queereye debuted on @netflix and our lives will never be the same. I love these humans to the moon and back and I love you all".

Of course, in typical JVN fashion, the grooming expert uploaded a fierce photo of themselves doing the splits. They wrote, "Happy 3 Year Anniversary @queereye Thank you thank you thank you."

We expect that this online celebration cheered up fans, who are eagerly awaiting news regarding the show's sixth season, which was put on pause amid the coronavirus pandemic.

So, if you're itching for more Queer Eye content, scroll through the Fab Five's best friend moments below.

Promo Pals

Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness don't dread going to work events because they get to hang out with each other, and pose in front of colorful balloons!

Ted Talks

Van Ness and Porowski were all smiles having a drink with Food Network's Ted Allen at this 2018 event. Meanwhile, we'll be over here waiting patiently for a Queer Eye and Chopped crossover.

Sweet Selfies

With faces this flawless, it's no wonder they love to pose for selfies!

Spa Day

Even makeover masters need a little rejuvenation sometimes. We hope they got a package deal!

Helping Hands

They created these limited-edition T-shirts together to raise money to support transgender youth and their families. They just love doing what they can to help others and it shows by the smiles on their faces.

Tongue Twins

Van Ness and France were totally twinning when they both decided to stick out their tongues in this silly snap!

Rainbow Road

The besties strutted their stuff down a rainbow crosswalk while celebrating LGBT Pride in New York City.

Sweet Smooches

Aww! Isn't it just the cutest when these BFFs show off their fabulous friendship?

Summer Slay

It's the shots like these that prove there couldn't be a more perfect nickname for these fierce friends than the Fab 5!

Spa Selfies

Did you even have a spa day if you don't snap a selfie? Porowski, France, and Van Ness know that without photographic proof, their relaxation session might as well never have happened.

Queer Eye Cast: Then and Now

Everything came full circle when Brown and Berk perfectly posed alongside two of their Queer Eye predecessors, Carson Kressley and Thom Filicia. Talk about a blast from the past!

They Totally Nailed It

Now this is a killer crossover! They put their fierce friendship to the test with a little competition on Nicole Byer's hilarious baking show, Nailed It and fans loved every second of it.

Make It Work

Now that Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are no longer on Project Runway, could we perhaps see them make a cameo appearance on Queer Eye instead? We're sure the boys could make it work!

Kangaroo Carry

France jumping into Van Ness' arms is total friendship goals!

Romantic Reunion

The boys love to keep in touch with some of their most memorable makeover recipients, including the time they met up with AJ and Andre at a FYSee event for Netflix.

Jet Setting

Imagine sharing a private plane with these three. What a dream come true that would be!

Legend-ary Parties

The cast of Queer Eye casually chilling with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend? Check. Our out-of-control FOMO? Double check.

Celebrate Good Times

Come on, the co-stars couldn't stop smiling when they found out they were nominated for the 2018 Emmys and we totally understand why.

Endearing Embrace

We can't get over France and Van Ness wrapping their arms around Porowski. If that's not a sign of true friendship, we don't know what is!

Haircut Hangs

Remember this time when Porowski let Van Ness cut his hair? That's total trust in your friends and their skills and we're not so sure we'd be so willing if it were our locks.

Going (to) Gay

When the Fab Five visited the town of Gay, Georgia, they simply had to take a picture with that town name in the background.

Selfie Squad

They really have mastered the art of taking the perfect selfie!

Major Milestones

At the 2018 Primetime Creative Arts Emmys, Queer Eye took home three trophies. We can't help but think that the guys' delightful dynamic helped them win big!

Killer Coordination

Men who match are exactly the kind of people we want to see on our TV screens every week!

New Season, New Bestie Moments

The Fab Five couldn't contain their excitement on their first day filming for season three and it had fans even more excited about what's to come.

Buff BFFs

Shirtless snaps are the new selfie snaps? Well, maybe not, but these two rock their buff bods and the lighting in this photo perfectly.

Behind-the-Scenes Buddies

We love this tender moment caught off-camera!

Boat Babes

The crew looked like they were living it up while adventuring around the Sydney Opera House on a boat over the summer.

Aussie Awesomeness

We love that France and Van Ness posed for this precious pic while traveling down under for their show.

Instagram
Carpool Selfies

Are we sure this is work? This car selfie proves that these guys are super close and are basically getting paid to go on road trips together and laugh along the way.

View More Photos From The Cast of Queer Eye's Best Friend Moments

Queer Eye is streaming on Netflix.

