Why Phoebe Dynevor's Hair Change Is a Sign Bridgerton Season 2 Is Coming Sooner Than We Think

We're confident Lady Whistledown would be tickled pink by this news.

Phoebe Dynevor made Bridgerton fans go wild after she was spotted rocking her fiery red hair again, which appeared to be the same hue her character had for season one of the hit Netflix series. After wrapping up the show, the English star went back to her blonde roots, so her new look is major.

On Saturday, Feb. 6, the 25-year-old actress showed off her makeover when she was seen catching a flight back to London from New York City. Along with her new hair color, the Bridgerton star also sported baby bangs—a style her character, Daphne Bridgerton, has on the show.

Naturally, Phoebe's beauty transformation has people thinking Bridgerton's second season is coming sooner than everyone guessed.

Just last month, the streaming service confirmed more episodes were on the horizon. "Prepare for another social season," Netflix tweeted on Jan. 21, "@Bridgerton shall be back for Season 2!"