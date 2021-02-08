Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Home Decor Proves She’ll Always Be a California Girl at Heart

Watch : Meghan Markle Name Dropped From Archie's Birth Certificate

You can take the girl out of California, but you can't take California out of the girl.

Meghan Markle is reminding us all that before becoming a British royal, she was a tried and true Californian.

The former Suits actress, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, proved the Golden State is still close to her heart when she and her husband Prince Harry gave an inside look at their home over the weekend.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised youth poets participating in a Get Lit poetry class on Zoom, and revealed they keep a little piece of California on full display in their Santa Barbara home.

Their Zoom video showed the couple in front of a stone mantel, while on the wall behind them was the instantly recognizable artwork of a bear hugging the state of California. The symbolism reminds of the official state song, "I Love You, California," written in 1913 by Francis Beatty Silverwood. Local artists have even used bear image to fundraise for wildfire relief in the state in recent years.