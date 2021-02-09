Luxe Bralettes Are the Latest Celeb-Loved Trend You Need to Try

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
While we still have a few more weeks of winter left, celebs like Miley Cyrus, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian are rocking the latest fashion must-have: luxe bralettes! Although you might be used to wearing bralettes underneath your clothes, it's time to be bold and start making bralettes the centerpiece of your outfits.
Whether you wear them alone with joggers or leather pants or underneath blazers and see-through tops, the bralette trend is open to interpretation. Not to mention, these fashion must-haves won't break your bank!
See below for our 11 favorite luxe bralettes and bra top styles.
Free People Katrina Bralette
This chic faux leather bralette will look great under a blazer or sheer top! It's also lined with soft cups to offer extra comfort and support.
Eberjey Elon Relaxed Bralette
Whether you're lounging around the house or ready to embrace the bralette trend outside, this soft, finely ribbed style is for you! The Elon Bralette also comes in four neutral shades so you can have one to match every outfit.
Black Mixed Print Satin Bralette
Add some fun to your outfit with this mixed print satin top. Plus, there's matching pants!
Only Hearts Shine On Bra
This sequined bra will elevate any outfit! It's a great statement piece for date night, birthday dinners or any fancy occasion.
SheIn Women's Strappy Plain V Neck Crop Top
This flirty crop top comes in 13 different colors and textures. And it's only $17, so you can stock up!
White Rib Ruffle Detail Bralette
We could plan out our entire spring mood board around this ruffle bralette. Not only can you dress it up or down, the ruffle detailing is everything!
Free People So Long Bra
Pair this lace-trimmed bra with a pair of leather pants and some strappy sandals for the ultimate date night look!
Tangerine Stretch Satin Bralette
Add a pop of color to your outfit with this bralette! It features a stretchy satin fabric so you can feel comfortable and empowered.
Free People Ellery Sweater Longline
We're obsessed with this metallic knit style from Free People! It's perfect for embracing the bralette trend during the winter.
Plunging Neckline Crop Top with Golden Ring Centerpiece
Pair this affordable crop top with a sweater or blazer during the colder months, and then wear it alone during the spring and summer!
Khaki Rib Overlock Loose Stitch Detail Bralette
We love the loose stitch detailing on this bralette. It will look great under a leather jacket, too!
For more fashion must-haves, check out 15 Things You Need to Rock The Extremely See-Through Trend!