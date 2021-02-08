Super BowlAaron & ShaileneBritney SpearsKardashiansSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Kristin Cavallari Returns to The Hills for Must-See Reunion With Ex Brody Jenner

In exclusive photos obtained by E! News, Kristin Cavallari and Brody Jenner reunited for a friendly catch-up. Here’s what it means for the upcoming season of The Hills.

By Mike Vulpo Feb 08, 2021 8:10 PM
Kristin Cavallari is heading back to The Hills.

While many pop culture fans were glued to their TVs for Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 7, the former Laguna Beach star headed to Malibu for a special reunion with ex-boyfriend Brody Jenner.

In exclusive photos obtained by E! News, the MTV stars were spotted enjoying a friendly chat along the ocean blue water. And yes, camera crews were nearby documenting it all.

So what's really going on with the pair? According to a source close to Kristin, there's no need for relationship rumors to start. "It was a catch-up," the insider shared. "It's not romantic." As for whether or not pop culture fans will be able to see the reunion on the small screen, the odds are looking good.

Our source said Kristin filmed over a two-day period beginning on Saturday, Feb. 6 where she caught up with Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge. In fact, Heidi documented some of the fun on TikTok. As for Sunday, the Uncommon James founder was able to film with the whole cast after hanging out with Brody.

photos
Love Lives of The Hills Stars

According to multiple sources, Kristin will just be making an appearance and will not be a full-time cast member when The Hills: New Beginnings returns to MTV later this year.

Until then, keep scrolling to see more of the surprise reunion that will have fans buzzing.

DIGGZY/SPLASHNEWS
Lights, Camera, Action!

Reunited and it feels so good! On Super Bowl Sunday, Kristin Cavallari and Brody Jenner met up at a Malibu beach for a friendly chat. 

DIGGZY/SPLASHNEWS
Keep It Cute

For their beachside afternoon, Brody sported a black hoodie and board shorts. As for Kristin, she wore a cream colored ensemble before sitting on a blanket. 

DIGGZY/SPLASHNEWS
Ready to Roll

As it turns out, Brody and Kristin weren't alone. Along for the ride was an MTV camera crew. 

DIGGZY/SPLASHNEWS
It's On

According to a source, Kristin will only be making an appearance on the upcoming season of The Hills

DIGGZY/SPLASHNEWS
Cheers to Friendship

Kristin and Brody briefly dated after her tenure on another MTV reality show. "I dated Brody when I was 18, right after Laguna Beach, actually, and that's it," she spilled on Bethenny Frankel's talk show in 2012. " And then on the show, on The Hills, they had us 'dating' for a few episodes."

DIGGZY/SPLASHNEWS
Friends First

After calling it quits with Brody in 2016, Kristin explained the reasons behind the breakup. "It's just hard right now because I am working all the time," she told People at the time. "We're still good friends though."

DIGGZY/SPLASHNEWS
Laugh It Off

A lot has changed in the romance department for both Kristin and Brody. Currently, the Uncommon James founder is single. As for Brody, he most recently sparked romance rumors with Daniella Grace

DIGGZY/SPLASHNEWS
Beach Bums

During their recent beach outing, Brody and Kristin shared laughs and a few drinks before packing up their belongings. 

DIGGZY/SPLASHNEWS
Sparks Fly?!

While things may have looked extra friendly, a source told E! News nothing romantic is going on between Kristin and Brody.

DIGGZY/SPLASHNEWS
Farewell for Now

Before leaving the beach, Kristin shared a hug with Brody who was visibly laughing. 

DIGGZY/SPLASHNEWS
The Rest Is Still Unwritten

While details about the reunion remain scarce, one thing is clear: Brody's dog appeared to have a great walk. 

DIGGZY/SPLASHNEWS
To Be Continued

Season two of The Hills: New Beginnings is expected to return to MTV later this year. 

