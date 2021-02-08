Kristin Cavallari Returns to The Hills for Must-See Reunion With Ex Brody Jenner

Watch : Kristin Cavallari's Cryptic Valentine's Day Letter to 'J'

Kristin Cavallari is heading back to The Hills.

While many pop culture fans were glued to their TVs for Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 7, the former Laguna Beach star headed to Malibu for a special reunion with ex-boyfriend Brody Jenner.

In exclusive photos obtained by E! News, the MTV stars were spotted enjoying a friendly chat along the ocean blue water. And yes, camera crews were nearby documenting it all.

So what's really going on with the pair? According to a source close to Kristin, there's no need for relationship rumors to start. "It was a catch-up," the insider shared. "It's not romantic." As for whether or not pop culture fans will be able to see the reunion on the small screen, the odds are looking good.

Our source said Kristin filmed over a two-day period beginning on Saturday, Feb. 6 where she caught up with Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge. In fact, Heidi documented some of the fun on TikTok. As for Sunday, the Uncommon James founder was able to film with the whole cast after hanging out with Brody.