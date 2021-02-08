JoJo Siwa Shares First Photos With Girlfriend Kylie

Watch : How JoJo Siwa's "Perfect" Girlfriend Helped Her Come Out

JoJo Siwa is sharing her girlfriend with the world!

The 17-year-old YouTube sensation took to her Instagram to reveal the identity of her "perfect" girlfriend—her best friend, Kylie.

"After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend," she wrote in the caption to a series of photos of the two together. "And Since then I've been the happiest I have ever been! She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine!"

The "D.R.E.AM." singer ended the heartfelt caption with, "Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!"

The post was received with open arms from the star's 10.5 million followers, including Paris Hilton who commented a couple of heart-eyed emojis.

JoJo shook the internet when she first hinted at her sexual orientation a couple of weeks ago. She then put the rumors and speculation to rest by wearing a gifted "Best Gay Cousin" T-shirt on Jan. 22 and later sharing a video where she revealed being "really, really happy" about coming out.