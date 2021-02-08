Jessica Alba Shares Her Dad Is Battling Thyroid Cancer

Watch : Why Jessica Alba Goes to Therapy With Her Daughter Honor

Jessica Alba and her dad are taking on his cancer battle one dance move at a time.

Late Sunday, Feb. 7, the Honest Company founder revealed on Instagram that her dad, Mark Alba, has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer. The actress shared the news with a video of the father and daughter duo performing a dance routine. "My #papasito is about to SLAY #thyroidcancer," she captioned the clip. "Starting his radiation therapy mañana #LetsGo @markdalba #yougotthis."

In the comment section of the uplifting video, fellow celebrities showered Mark with love and well wishes, including Vanessa Bryant, Mindy Kaling, Naomi Campbell, Gabrielle Union and Rachel Zoe. As her L.A.'s Finest co-star encouraged, "You got this @markalba." Zoe echoed Union with the same message.

Mark's Alba Team real estate company also shared more about his thyroid cancer battle as well a COVID-19 diagnosis in an Instagram post. "It's about to get real personal," the Sunday post, which included a clip of Mark showing a scar on his neck, read. "So, bigger things than business have been going on in the background. As a family and a team we have been dealing with health scares and some of us have had Covid and recovered."