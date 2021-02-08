Super BowlAaron & ShaileneBritney SpearsKardashiansSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Jessica Alba Shares Her Dad Is Battling Thyroid Cancer

Jessica Alba is by her dad Mark Alba's side as he battles thyroid cancer. Read on for the update the actress shared with fans on her father's health battle.

By Samantha Schnurr Feb 08, 2021 6:35 PMTags
Jessica AlbaCelebritiesInjury And IllnessCancer
Jessica Alba and her dad are taking on his cancer battle one dance move at a time. 

Late Sunday, Feb. 7, the Honest Company founder revealed on Instagram that her dad, Mark Alba, has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer. The actress shared the news with a video of the father and daughter duo performing a dance routine. "My #papasito is about to SLAY #thyroidcancer," she captioned the clip. "Starting his radiation therapy mañana #LetsGo @markdalba #yougotthis."

In the comment section of the uplifting video, fellow celebrities showered Mark with love and well wishes, including Vanessa Bryant, Mindy Kaling, Naomi Campbell, Gabrielle Union and Rachel Zoe. As her L.A.'s Finest co-star encouraged, "You got this @markalba." Zoe echoed Union with the same message. 

Mark's Alba Team real estate company also shared more about his thyroid cancer battle as well a COVID-19 diagnosis in an Instagram post. "It's about to get real personal," the Sunday post, which included a clip of Mark showing a scar on his neck, read. "So, bigger things than business have been going on in the background. As a family and a team we have been dealing with health scares and some of us have had Covid and recovered."

photos
Celeb Cancer Survivors

"Mark in particular has battled Covid-19 and thyroid cancer (the reason he's showing off his new neck scar) in the past few months," the caption continued, "with some radiation on the way soon for healing. He's positive and feeling great right now. It takes a lot to keep Mark down."

Christopher Polk/Getty Images For ESPYS

The company encouraged people to follow Mark on his own Instagram account for updates. "Wishing our team captain ALL THE BEST," the post concluded, "as he takes care of his health in these next weeks."

