Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Break Up After Less Than a Year Together

Got a secret, can you keep it? It's over for Ashley Benson and G-Eazy.

A source confirms to E! News exclusively that the Pretty Little Liars alum and the "Down" rapper have called it quits. This news comes after fans noticed that Ashley, 31, had unfollowed G-Eazy, also 31, on Instagram, sparking rumors of a split.

A rep for Ashley could not be reached for comment. E! News has reached out to G-Eazy's rep.

The duo first ignited romance speculation in May after paparazzi spotted them sharing a kiss while out in Los Angeles. The pictures surfaced shortly after E! News confirmed in early May that Ashley and girlfriend Cara Delevingne had broken up after two years together.

At the time, a source told E! News, "Ashley and G-Eazy aren't dating but are definitely hanging out and having fun right now. It's a good distraction for Ashley. They connected after working together recently, but have been friends for a while now and also have a few mutual friends."

"They have bonded over that and really get along. They are both funny and love being chill while sitting at home and laughing for hours," the insider added. "It's definitely nothing serious but they are enjoying time together right now."