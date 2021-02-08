Tyrann Mathieu Claims Tom Brady Called Him Something He "Won't Repeat" in Heated Super Bowl Exchange

Watch : 8 Must-See Moments of Super Bowl 2021

Tyrann Mathieu is speaking out about his exchange with Tom Brady at the 2021 Super Bowl.

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory, the Kansas City Chiefs safety took to Twitter to address their confrontation.

"He called me something I won't repeat but yeah I'll let the media throw me under [the] bus as if I did something or said something to him…go back to my previous games against TB12 I showed him nothing but respect," he wrote in a since-deleted tweet, according to a screenshot shared by USA Today. "Look at my interviews about him…I show grace."

E! News has reached out to Brady's team for comment but has yet to hear back.

As sports fans are well aware, the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a final score of nine to 31. A number of penalties were called against the Chiefs early in the game. In fact, NFL Research noted the Chiefs' 95 penalty yards in the first half of Super Bowl LV were the most penalty yards against any team in the first half of a game this season.