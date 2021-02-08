New Mom Katy Perry Jokes She's "Too Busy" to Put on Deodorant for American Idol

The judges are back together!
Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are spilling secrets about the new season of American Idol after enjoying some time off during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While things are still socially distanced on set, Bryan promises the contestants' powerhouse vocals and undeniable talents still shine through even from far away.
"The most important part is when you're in the room with a great contestant, we feel the greatness far beyond doing it virtually," the country star shared during an exclusive interview on the Feb. 8 episode of E! News' Daily Pop. "Even in the room we can't walk up and put our arms around these kids right now, we have to keep our distance. But we've had some pretty emotional moments already."
Bryan added, "This is the first time in four years that just someone's singing made me cry."
Perry, who gave birth to her and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy Dove Bloom back on Aug. 26, 2020, chimed in, "Hopefully they'll make it and they'll make it past this pandemic and they'll have to stand in front of thousands, ten thousands, hundreds of thousands, millions of people. Hopefully it won't always be virtually so they'll have to get used to it and I guess we're the first test."
As for how the judges feel about being reunited again after some time off in self-quarantine, Lionel joked, "I am now starting season four with the same message: pray for me people," adding, "I am so happy to see the two crazy, wonderful people. I think I was going stir-crazy at the house."
Katy cracked, "I miss Lionel, 'Hello,' but Luke..."
"Hey, you're the one that didn't put deodorant on today!" Luke shared.
"I'm a mom, I forget things now!" Katy explained. "And also I'm too busy. But now I don't get flicked by his boogers anymore." LOL!
Check out the Daily Pop interview above.
The new season of American Idol premieres this Sunday, Feb. 14 on ABC.