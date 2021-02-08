Super BowlAaron & ShaileneBritney SpearsKardashiansSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

These The Weeknd Memes Are the True Winners of the 2021 Super Bowl

The Weeknd’s Super Bowl performance was great, but it was his funhouse mirror moment that has the Internet really talking. Scroll on to see the funniest memes to come out of his halftime show.

By Mona Thomas Feb 08, 2021 5:01 PMTags
Super BowlCelebritiesThe Weeknd
The internet is fascinated with The Weeknd's performance and for good reason. 

For the Super Bowl LV halftime performance the "Heartless" singer gave a stellar medley of his hit songs including "Can't Feel My Face," "Starboy" and "Blinding Lights" among others. 

During the show, the R&B crooner sang in front of a choir of with glowing eyes. Many compared the hooded backup singers to Star Wars' Jawas and robot C-3PO. One Twitter user wrote, "Halftime Jawa performance? #SuperBowl" along with gif from the cult classic film. Another quipped, "I auditioned for the #PepsiHalftime but didn't book. Congrats to C3PO & their ancestors" and shared a photo of the singers and the movie character for comparison. 

There was also the moment where the star took hold of the camera and stumbled through a mirrored funhouse, making a dizzying effect for many watching and creating a perfect meme. Shortly after, the Weeknd became the center of many Internet jokes—step aside, Bernie Sanders!—with fans hilariously trying to explain what exactly the superstar was doing.

photos
2021 Super Bowl: Star Sightings

And while he hasn't directly responded to the memes, The Weeknd did share one of the more intense angles of the close-up camera work to his Instagram account. Perhaps he's in on the joke too?

For those who missed the big game, don't worry. You can take a look at all of the must-see moments here! Plus, you can revisit all of the buzz-worthy commercials from the sporting event and all of the celebrity sightings

Take a look at some of our favorite memes below:

Trending Stories

1

David Beador and Wife Lesley Welcome Their First Baby Together

2

Tom Brady's Daughter Vivian Is the Star of His Super Bowl MVP Speech

3

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Slams ESPN Over Super Bowl Tweets

