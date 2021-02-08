These The Weeknd Memes Are the True Winners of the 2021 Super Bowl

Watch : Super Bowl LV: Inside The Weeknd's $7 Million Halftime Show

The internet is fascinated with The Weeknd's performance and for good reason.

For the Super Bowl LV halftime performance the "Heartless" singer gave a stellar medley of his hit songs including "Can't Feel My Face," "Starboy" and "Blinding Lights" among others.

During the show, the R&B crooner sang in front of a choir of with glowing eyes. Many compared the hooded backup singers to Star Wars' Jawas and robot C-3PO. One Twitter user wrote, "Halftime Jawa performance? #SuperBowl" along with gif from the cult classic film. Another quipped, "I auditioned for the #PepsiHalftime but didn't book. Congrats to C3PO & their ancestors" and shared a photo of the singers and the movie character for comparison.

There was also the moment where the star took hold of the camera and stumbled through a mirrored funhouse, making a dizzying effect for many watching and creating a perfect meme. Shortly after, the Weeknd became the center of many Internet jokes—step aside, Bernie Sanders!—with fans hilariously trying to explain what exactly the superstar was doing.