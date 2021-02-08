Shoosh Yeah, iCarly Is on Netflix: 15 Secrets About the Iconic Nickelodeon Series Revealed

iFinally, one of our favorite Nickelodeon series is on Netflix!

The first two seasons of iCarly, which starred Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor, are finally available on the streaming giant. Say it with us: Shoosh yeah!

After its premiere in 2007, the sitcom, created by Drake & Josh and Zoey 101 executive producer Dan Schneider, went on to become one of Nickelodeon's biggest hits, welcoming a line-up of guest stars that rivaled the Oscars and launching two spinoffs.

But the initial concept for the show was very different—and so was Carly's name. iJosie just doesn't have the same ring to it, right?

While iCarly ended its run in 2012, it was recently announced that three of the original stars will be reuniting for a revival series, set to premiere in 2021. Will Carly be on TikTok now?!