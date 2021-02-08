Watch All the Movie Trailers That Aired During the 2021 Super Bowl

The 2021 Super Bowl got viewers pumped about something coming after the final score: new movies!

In between field goals, touchdowns and The Weeknd's long-awaited halftime show, fans at home got treated to a variety of star-studded commercials to complete the modern Super Bowl experience.

Among the creative spots were movie trailers previewing some of the films fans can finally expect to see in the year ahead. While a night out at the movies hasn't been a standard practice as of late given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, fans can look forward to taking in many of these new releases from the comfort of their home.

Those movies include Fast and Furious 9, which the country has been waiting to see for years now as the release date has been changed and pushed back on multiple occasions. Of course, no wait compares to the one fans have had for a Coming to America sequel, which is officially slated to stream on Amazon Prime Video on March 5—more than three decades after the original.