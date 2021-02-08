The Most Talked About Moments From Super Bowl 2021: A Streaker, Those Weeknd Memes and More

Tom Brady just made Super Bowl history…again!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. on Sunday, Feb. 7, ending the game with a final score of 31 to 9.

The win marked a big one for the Buccaneers, as it was the team's first Super Bowl win in 18 years. It was also a major one for Brady. Not only did it mark the former Patriots player's first Super Bowl victory with the Buccaneers but it also marked his tenth Super Bowl and seventh Big Game win overall. In fact, according to NFL Research, the 43-year-old quarterback is the first NFL/MLB/NBA/NHL athlete to win titles for two different teams after turning 40.

Of course, the game wasn't the only reason fans tuned in. The Weeknd's Halftime Show and the star-studded commercials were also part of the appeal.

