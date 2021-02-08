Lori Harvey Has the Sweetest Reaction to Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan's Super Bowl Commercial

Lori Harvey is super excited for her man's big Super Bowl LV debut.
During the huge game on Sunday, Feb. 7, the daughter of Steve Harvey took to her Instagram to gush over her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan in his commercial for Amazon.
The giggling 24-year-old filmed the entire ad and shared it to her Instagram Story accompanied by heart-eyed emojis and a sweet caption reading, "Congratulations on your Superbowl commercial baby @michaelbjordan." She also panned her camera to her boo to make sure her 3.2 million followers got a glimpse of her smiling man.
The actor, who went Instagram official with Harvey in January, also shared her IG Story to his own account and added a few excited emojis of his own.
Following her cute tribute, Harvey shared some big facts about the actor's Super Bowl spot. "@amazon's video sharing their Alexa ad and @michaelbjordan's abs heave already been viewed over 50 millions times on YouTube, before it's even aired during the game," read the tweet from Listen First. "That's 2.6X more video views than any other Super Bowl ad related post got in the same period."
Whether you watched the commercial live during the game or on Feb. 2 when Jordan gave his 16.3 million Instagram followers a first look, fans may recall the fantastical ad of the 33-year-old star becoming a personified Alexa, answering to the needs of a woman who is daydreaming in an Amazon store.
During the commercial, the Creed star performs standard tasks that are commonly answered of Alexa, including reading recipe ingredients, translating words and phrases into a different language or controlling household appliances.
But of course, everything is a little more sensual with People's Sexiest Man Alive doing all the tasks. Viewers even got a glimpse of Jordan's abs when the woman asked, "Alexa, dim the lights" and he took off his shirt to lay on top of a standing living room light.
Towards the end of the commercial, Jordan could be seen sitting in a bubble bath with the homeowner in a candlelit room as he recited an audiobook to her, with her confused husband on the opposite side of the door.
If Harvey's giggles on her social media post are any indication of how the commercial went with all of Jordan's fans, this won't be the last ad we see the movie star in.