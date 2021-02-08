Lori Harvey Has the Sweetest Reaction to Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan's Super Bowl Commercial

Watch : Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey's Relationship Timeline

Lori Harvey is super excited for her man's big Super Bowl LV debut.

During the huge game on Sunday, Feb. 7, the daughter of Steve Harvey took to her Instagram to gush over her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan in his commercial for Amazon.

The giggling 24-year-old filmed the entire ad and shared it to her Instagram Story accompanied by heart-eyed emojis and a sweet caption reading, "Congratulations on your Superbowl commercial baby @michaelbjordan." She also panned her camera to her boo to make sure her 3.2 million followers got a glimpse of her smiling man.

The actor, who went Instagram official with Harvey in January, also shared her IG Story to his own account and added a few excited emojis of his own.

Following her cute tribute, Harvey shared some big facts about the actor's Super Bowl spot. "@amazon's video sharing their Alexa ad and @michaelbjordan's abs heave already been viewed over 50 millions times on YouTube, before it's even aired during the game," read the tweet from Listen First. "That's 2.6X more video views than any other Super Bowl ad related post got in the same period."