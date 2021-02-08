Bridget Moynahan Celebrates Ex Tom Brady's 2021 Super Bowl Win

Watch : Tom Brady's Ex Bridget Moynahan Celebrates His 10th Super Bowl

Bridget Moynahan is cheering on her ex, Tom Brady.

The Blue Bloods actress, who shares 13-year-old son Jack with the NFL star, took to her Instagram to celebrate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 Super Bowl on Feb. 7. Along with a photo of Tom, who was named MVP of the game, Bridget wrote, "I am pretty sure I am not the only one from #patriotsnation celebrating @buccaneers #superbowl #greatgame #strong #soproud #55."

Bridget also showed her support for her ex in late January after his Buccaneers defeated the Green Bay Packers and secured their spot in the Super Bowl. "Could not be more proud @tombrady," she tweeted on Jan. 24. "said he would do it and he did. Congratulations @Buccaneers."

After the victory in January, cameras spotted the athlete sharing a hug with his eldest child. "Can I say hi to my son?" the quarterback asked security after spotting Jack in the crowd. When the duo finally got to each other, they embraced as Tom told Jack, "Love you, kiddo."