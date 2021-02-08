Amy Schumer's Son Will Melt Your Heart as He Watches Her Super Bowl Commercial

The biggest night of football season kicked off and ended with a bang!
From Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church's duet of the National Anthem to Amanda Gorman's moving poem to The Weeknd's electrifying Halftime Show performance, the Super Bowl LV has been nothing short of exciting.
Let's not forget that the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an unforgettable game—with Tampa taking home the championship. And while people have been wowed by everything that happened at the Raymond James Stadium in Florida, there was one moment that stole the show.
Amy Schumer shared an adorable video of her one-year-old son, Gene David Fischer—who she welcomed in May 2019 with husband Chris Fischer—watching her Super Bowl commercial during the game.
The ad featured the comedian in Hellmann's first Super Bowl ad, which showed her as a "Fairy Godmayo" who takes potential food waste and turns it into a delicacy.
"This is sad..., Amy says in the commercial, with Gene watching his momma on-screen as he sat on his dad's lap. "I'm your fairy god Mayo, and that is a hot mess."
After the ad, Amy turned to her son and said, "Is that mom? Is that mommy?"
All in all, it was too cute for words!
Of course, Amy and her son's heart-melting moment wasn't the only thing that captured people's attention during the big game. See the other commercials that debuted on Super Bowl Sunday in our gallery below.
For more updates on football's biggest night, E! has you covered. Click here.