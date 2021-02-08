Amy Schumer's Son Will Melt Your Heart as He Watches Her Super Bowl Commercial

Watch : Most Iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show Moments of All Time

The biggest night of football season kicked off and ended with a bang!

From Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church's duet of the National Anthem to Amanda Gorman's moving poem to The Weeknd's electrifying Halftime Show performance, the Super Bowl LV has been nothing short of exciting.

Let's not forget that the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an unforgettable game—with Tampa taking home the championship. And while people have been wowed by everything that happened at the Raymond James Stadium in Florida, there was one moment that stole the show.

Amy Schumer shared an adorable video of her one-year-old son, Gene David Fischer—who she welcomed in May 2019 with husband Chris Fischer—watching her Super Bowl commercial during the game.

The ad featured the comedian in Hellmann's first Super Bowl ad, which showed her as a "Fairy Godmayo" who takes potential food waste and turns it into a delicacy.