Jay Cutler Has an Appetite for Kristin Cavallari's Wings on Super Bowl Sunday

(A hungry) Jay Cutler is showing support for his ex Kristin Cavallari on Super Bowl Sunday.
The 37-year-old retired NFL star posted on his Instagram page a photo of a table covered in a Kansas City Chiefs tablecloth and the Very Cavallari star's 2020 cookbook True Comfort: More Than 100 Cozy Recipes Free of Gluten and Refined Sugar opened up to a page showing her recipe for "Sunday Wings Two Ways."
"While we can't decide on which @kristincavallari wings to make, we do have a pick on the Super Bowl," Jay wrote, hours before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2021 Super Bowl.
The football star, a former quarterback for the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins, has helped promote the cookbook more than once over the past year. It was released last fall, six months after he and Kristin announced their plans to divorce after 10 years together.
In his post on Sunday, Jay did not specify if Kristin, 34, was with him on Super Bowl Sunday. She appeared to be busy working. That afternoon, she posted on her Instagram Story a photo showing her sitting inside a production van in Malibu, Calif.
Jay and Kristin, who wed in 2013, co-parent their three children—sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 5. Over her recipe for Sunday Wings, Cavallari gives her loved ones a shout-out, writing, "Football Sundays have always been a big day at my house. I like to make two types of wings for my family: My kids love the sweet sesame wings since they're coated in honey, and I typically go for the buffalo wings since I love the traditional flavor and a good kick."
Jay and Kristin have occasionally spent time together since they announced their breakup. Last month, they drew much curiosity from fans when they both posted on their Instagrams a selfie showing them standing together, writing cryptically, "The world is full of users. 10 years. Can't break that." A source told E! News at the time, "They are friends and they are single. They will always have each other's back."
Their posts came amid dating rumors surrounding Jay and Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, who later shared screenshots of undated text messages, which she called "receipts," that showed she and Jay had once communicated. Neither has confirmed a romance between the two.
Last week, eyebrows were raised again when Kristin posted on her Instagram Story a cryptic pre-Valentine's Day promotion for her jewelry, apparel and home products company. It read, "Dear J, You can skip the chocolate this year. I want tequila, a beach and [a] secret rose candle at Uncommon James. XOXO, KC. PS. T minus 12 days. You've got this."
Fans speculated that she was personally referring either to Jay or to Jeff Dye, a comedian she had been dating in recent months. Neither star has given an official update on their relationship.