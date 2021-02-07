Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Are "Working on Their Relationship" as They Reunite at Super Bowl Event

A rosy reunion!
Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan made fans go wild after they were spotted at the same pre-Super Bowl LV parties over the weekend.
Despite the rise of coronavirus cases nationwide, the former Bachelor lead enjoyed a night out at the WTR Pool and Grill, where Diplo performed, in Tampa, Fla. on Saturday, Feb. 6.
The 29-year-old pilot wasn't the only Bachelor Nation star at the event because fans quickly noticed Kelley was also in attendance.
But while the former couple, who broke up in late December, hasn't publicly shared if they were hanging out at the party, a source tells E! News they "were together the entire night."
As the source put it, "They looked happy and we're having fun drinking and dancing together and with their friends."
Peter and Kelley haven't commented on whether or not they're rekindling their romance, but the source shares they aren't completely closing that chapter just yet.
"Peter and Kelley knew they were both planning to be in Tampa for the Super Bowl and had plans to meet up," the insider reveals. "They have been in touch and are working on their relationship."
However, the source makes it clear that "they are not back together" at this time.
"Peter has been reaching out to Kelley and regrets their breakup," the insider explains, adding, "Kelley is very hesitant and thinks he's not ready to commit to her but still has feelings for Peter."
News of Peter and Kelley's reunion comes a little over a month after they both decided to go their separate ways. On New Year's Eve, the reality TV personality shared the news on his Instagram.
"Love is a funny thing," Peter began his post at the time. "It can make you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn't exist. I'm here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways. While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn't work out in the end."
"Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for," he continued. "Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life's greatest blessings on. These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley."
Days later, the 28-year-old lawyer broke her silence, writing, "I know a lot of you have already heard the news, but I wanted to take some time to process it for myself before sharing...It saddens me to say this but Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways."
"Peter and I had some unbelievable times together and they will definitely be missed," she added. "Unfortunately him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently. I wish Peter the absolute best and want to thank everyone for your continued support as I move on to my next chapter."
Kelley closed her caption, saying she still plans to live in New York City, a place she and Peter planned to relocate together before they broke up. A separate insider previously told E! News the move actually caused a rift in their romance.
"Peter ultimately was the one who ended it with Kelley, but she 100 percent agreed that they needed time apart," the source explained at the time. "They had been fighting a lot, and the move was very stressful and put a lot of pressure on them."
At this time, Peter lives in the Big Apple.