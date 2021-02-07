Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Are "Working on Their Relationship" as They Reunite at Super Bowl Event

Watch : Peter Weber Ends Things With Kelley Flanagan After "Stressful" Move

A rosy reunion!

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan made fans go wild after they were spotted at the same pre-Super Bowl LV parties over the weekend.

Despite the rise of coronavirus cases nationwide, the former Bachelor lead enjoyed a night out at the WTR Pool and Grill, where Diplo performed, in Tampa, Fla. on Saturday, Feb. 6.

The 29-year-old pilot wasn't the only Bachelor Nation star at the event because fans quickly noticed Kelley was also in attendance.

But while the former couple, who broke up in late December, hasn't publicly shared if they were hanging out at the party, a source tells E! News they "were together the entire night."

As the source put it, "They looked happy and we're having fun drinking and dancing together and with their friends."

Peter and Kelley haven't commented on whether or not they're rekindling their romance, but the source shares they aren't completely closing that chapter just yet.