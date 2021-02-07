Rebel Wilson Stuns at the NFL Honors in Same Fabulous Red Dress Meghan Markle Previously Wore

Lady in red!
Ahead of the 2021 Super Bowl, Rebel Wilson showed up and showed out at the 10th annual NFL Honors, which was held on Feb. 6 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
For the fanciful affair, the 40-year-old actress lit up the room wearing a fiery red design by Safiyaa. Along with the vibrant color, the gown featured an eye-catching cape and an effortlessly elegant silhouette. The Pitch Perfect star looked even more glam with her old Hollywood-inspired hair and makeup.
And it's safe to say the Isn't It Romantic actress was over the moon with her get-up on Saturday.
"Loving myself SICK in this dress," Rebel captioned her Instagram post, alongside a few photos of her posing in the fabulous dress.
Her friends and followers hyped her up in the comments with Sharon Stone replying, "As u should be."
"Hello gorgeous wombannn!!" Pitch Perfect co-star Alexis Knapp responded, with Rebel's stylist, Elizabeth Stewart adding, "AHHH MAZING."
If Rebel's gown looked familiar, Meghan Markle wore the same red creation in March 2020 while she and Prince Harry made an appearance at the military music festival.
Similar to the comedian, the former Suits actress let the dress be the center of attention and she tied her ensemble together with minimal accessories.
For her beauty, Meghan's hair was parted to the middle and tucked behind her ears. She made her makeup look a bit more glam with a smoky eye, bronzy contour and glossy nude lip.
At the time, the couple was twinning in crimson-colored outfits. But despite their matching moment, the special occasion marked an end of an era as it was Harry's last engagement as the Captain General of the Royal Marines, a title he was given in 2017.
Additionally, it was one of Meghan and Harry's final appearances as "senior members" of the royal British family after they both decided to take a step back from their duties.
While Meghan closed out a major chapter of her life with a head-turning outfit, it appears Rebel is doing the same. Just last week, the Bridesmaids star confirmed she's single and no longer dating Jacob Busch.
"Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh.." she wrote on Instagram on Feb. 2. "#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!"
Following her post, the star's rep told E! News she and Jacob went their separate ways after a whirlwind romance. According to an insider, the pair's "relationship just ran its course and fizzled out."
"They spent the holidays apart and it was getting a little hard to make it work since Rebel lives in LA and he lives in Palm Beach," the source previously told E! News, adding, "They had a great time together and remain good friends."
The source noted, "Jacob has a lot of love and respect for Rebel and she'll always hold a special place in his heart. He adored her."