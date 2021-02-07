Timothée Chalamet Slices His Way Through an Edward Scissorhands Parody Super Bowl Ad

Watch : Timothee Chalamet Confirms He's Single After Breakup Rumors

And that's when Timothée Chalamet became a Tim Burton character...

The 25-year-old Call Me By Your Name actor stars in a Super Bowl 2021 ad for the all-electric Cadillac LYRIQ that parodies the director's 1990 gothic cult classic Edward Scissorhands, playing Edgar Scissorhands, the son of Johnny Depp's title character. Also starring in the commercial is original cast member Winona Ryder. The 49-year-old Stranger Things star reprises her role of Edward's love interest Kim, now Edgar's mom.

Chalamet's character resembles his father, with his wild black hair, and is just as shy and awkward but well-intentioned as he is. His hand shears make it difficult to ride a bus, attend a science lecture or catch a football. They do, however, come in handy at his job at a sandwich eatery. And they don't stop him from being able to drive a brand-new Cadillac LYRIQ, because they're equipped with a Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance feature. Thanks, Mom!