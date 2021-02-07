The Truth About the Absurdly Charmed Life of Tom Brady

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Asked what it would mean to him to win his seventh ring, Brady said, "It would just be cool to accomplish it this time. I don't compare them to the other times. Those are all magical moments in my life, and no one can ever take those away from me, and hopefully we can finish this season strong and win a Super Bowl. That's why we're here, that's why we're playing. It'd make for a really magical season for us."

Magical being the operative word throughout so much of Brady's career. So why stop now, or in two years?

Asked if he still thought of playing past 45, the answer was, "Yeah, definitely."

"I definitely would consider that," he continued. "It's a physical sport. Just the perspective I have on that is you never know when that moment is [to stop]. Just because it is a contact sport. There's a lot of training that goes into it. And it has to be 100 percent commitment from myself to keep doing it."

He continued, "I think I'll know when it's time. I don't know when that time will come, but I think I'll know. And I'll understand that I gave everything I could to this game. You put a lot into it. I don't think I could ever go at this game half-ass. I've got to put everything into it. When I put it all out there [and] I feel like I can't do that anymore, I don't feel like I can commit to the team in the way the team needs me, then I think it's probably time to walk away."

A picture-perfect sunset will surely be happy to oblige.