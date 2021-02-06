Mandy Moore Gets Ready For Her First Baby By Setting Up a Gorgeous Nursery

Mandy Moore is making room for baby.
The pregnant This Is Us star, who announced she was expecting a baby in September of last year, just revealed exactly how she is getting her home ready for its newest family member. She shared photos of how the nursery for her first child with husband and Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith is coming along, and it looks like the perfect place for their little one to lay his head.
The actress posted the pics from the room on her Instagram Story, which were originally shared by Mandy's interior designer Sarah Sherman Samuel.
On a photo of one of the designer's in the nursery, Sarah wrote, "Meanwhile in LA we are installing a special nursery for [a] baby boy," adding that she was overseeing via FaceTime since she had to push back her trip.
There are no ducks or bunnies here. Instead, the room features a black and white mural of flowers and plants, as well as a day bed, white rug and canopy overhang.
Details of how the "When I Wasn't Watching" singer is nesting comes on the heels of her sharing with fans that she is experiencing some challenges in her pregnancy.
On Feb. 3, the 36 year old took to her Instagram Story to share that she has low platelets. "Weekly platelet check at the hematologist. My platelets have dropped exponentially during pregnancy and it's sadly altered my birth 'plan,'" she wrote. "Any other pregnant folks in the same boat??"
This comes after she told SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show that she experienced a particularly difficult first trimester. "I couldn't eat... I just, like, I just stayed in bed all day," she said in November 2020. "I'm lucky that that kind of trailed off and I feel much better now."
While her pregnancy hasn't been the easiest one, it seems that Mandy is looking forward to her baby's birth in just a few weeks—and making sure he feels very welcome upon arrival!