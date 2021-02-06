Clare Crawley Shows Off Her Dramatic Hair Change Following Dale Moss Split

La vie en rose!
It's safe to say Clare Crawley is feeling pretty in pink after she debuted a dramatic makeover on Instagram. The Sacramento-based hairstylist is putting her beauty skills to good use because she showed off a vibrant blush-colored hair color on Saturday, Feb. 6.
"I've been wanting to have some fun and (temporarily) change up my hair for some time now with a fun color," she began her post, in which she shared a photo of her new 'do, "so I did it!"
The Bachelorette alum explained she achieved her look by using "hair-coloring shampoo and conditioners" from the brand Celeb Luxury.
"This is what I've recommended to my clients because they are just temporary, so you can see what different colors you like without damaging your hair," she added. "The best part is you can do it at home yourself!"
While Clare didn't mention how long she plans to rock the rosy hue, it appears she's ready to spring forward following her and Dale Moss' breakup.
Almost two months after getting engaged, the duo surprised Bachelor Nation when they decided to call it quits in mid-January. At the time of the announcement, Dale was the only one to speak out about their split.
"I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways," he wrote Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 19. "We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another."
A few days later, Clare broke her silence, admitting that their breakup was news to her. "I was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were," she told her Instagram followers on Jan. 21, "so I've needed some time to really digest this."
"This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this," she continued. "2020 was one hell of a year, with covid, battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowly losing my mother. It hasn't been ideal circumstances, but that is life right. I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel."
"I may not have all the answers," she went on, "but I do know this- I will continue to show up, stand by my word, and be committed to love."
Following their split, it looks like both Clare and Dale are trying to move on and heal from their heartache. In late January, the 39-year-old hairstylist said she was focusing on her future.
"I'm getting to the point now where I'm trying really hard to come back from that and make a U-turn," she shared on an Instagram Live on Jan. 29, "because it's a dark place to be in when you've got a lot of stuff compiled on each other."
Dale also shared a tearful post the following day, in which he confessed their breakup "has f--king rocked me." He later added, "I know [Clare] has been f---king going through it, and whatever the case, I know that we will figure this out together whatever it is."
While the two are closing this chapter of their lives, see how Clare is switching things up! Below, take a closer look at her major hair change and see which other celebs have done the same.